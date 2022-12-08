Rachael Fall, age 64 of Greenwood, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 21, 1958 in Manchester, Kentucky, the daughter of Warren and Ethel (Senters) Asher. Rachael was a member of the class of 1976 at Wood High School in downtown Indianapolis. She was baptized at the True Wood Baptist Church. For over 25 years, Rachael worked in medical supplies production at Great Batch Manufacturing, formerly known as Carr Metal until she retired in 2012. Rachael was able to work alongside her father for many years at the company, and she enjoyed her daily carpools with him. She married the love of her life Anthony W. Fall on October 7, 1978 in Whitestown. Rachael truly had a heart of gold and loved nothing more than being with and caring for her family. To Rachael, family was the most important part of life and she cherished every minute spent with her grandchildren. More than anything, Rachael will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.
Rachael is survived by her husband, Anthony W. Fall; mother, Ethel Asher; daughter, Tonya Nielson; son, Anthony W. Fall, II; 4 grandchildren, Kevin Nielson, Kendal Nielson, Alivia Fall and Alora Fall; 6 siblings, Wilma (husband Frankie) Nichols, Wayne (wife Pat) Asher, Connie (husband Terry) Webb; Margaret (husband Shorty) Perry; Kim (husband Tim) Holt and Peggy (husband Johnnie) Montgomery; brother-in-law, Michael (wife Leann) Fall; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Rachael is preceded in death by her father; niece, Kelly Zimmerman; in-laws, Ronald W. and Betty J. Fall; sister-in-law, Rhonda K. Fall; and brother-in-law, Roy "Peanut" Fall.
A funeral service honoring Rachael's life will take place at 6:00 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions at 925 E. Hanna Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46227 with Chaplain David Rosenthall officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 pm prior to the service on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the funeral home.
