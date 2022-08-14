Rachel Caldwell passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her residence at the age of 58. She was born July 4, 1964 in Hyden, KY the daughter of the late, Columbus Roark and the late Ella Hensley Roark. She had been a life long residence of Leslie County living at Essie, KY at the time of her death. She had worked as a sales clerk at Queendale, (Red Bird Mission) Beverly, KY. Rachel was affliated with the Church of God. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family.
Rachel is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Columbus & Ella Hensley Roark and a beloved son, Jason Roark. She leaves the following relatives surviving; her loving & devoted husband, Danny Caldwell, Essie, KY, cherished son, Joshua Roark & Crystal, Essie, KY, cherished daughter, April Couch & Travis, London, KY, brothers, Kent Roark, Knox Co., KY., Virgil Roark, Knox Co., KY., Alfred Roark, Essie, KY & Eric Roark, Roark, KY, sisters, Jean, NC, Bonnie Lou Rogers, NC, Shirley Faye, Shelly Cotton, Manchester, KY, Lorene Hubbard, Manchester, KY & Louise Hubbard, Manchester, KY & treasured grandchildren, Dalton Roark, Devon Roark, Joslin Roark, Jerrett Couch, Nathan Couch & Johnny Couch. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Jacks Creek United Methodist Church, Roark, KY.
Ministers: Rev. Geoffery Roberts
Interment: Roark Family Cemetery, Roark, KY
Pallbearers: Dalton Roark, Devon Roark, Jerrett Couch, Nathan Couch, Johnny Couch, Jesse & Jason
Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 16th @ 12:00 Noon at the Church
