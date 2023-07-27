Rachel D. Gay, 80, of Oneida, KY, passed away Monday, July 24th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Rachel was born in Saul, KY on December 24, 1942, a daughter of the late John and America Carmack Woods. She was a member of the Sizerock Baptist Church.
Rachel is preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie Gay.
Rachel is survived by her children: Sandy (Theresa Jo) Gay of Manchester, Sonny (Margaret) Gay of Oneida, Stoney (Barbara Ann) Gay of Annville, Darrin (Tonya) Gay of Booneville, and Glenna Gilbert of London.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tyler (Veronica) Gay, Julia (Justin) Kurtz, Zach (Tina) Gay, Adam (Sara) Gay, Preslee Gay, Wyatt Gay, Tanner (Johnnie) Horton, Kaley (Hunter) Shupe, Blake (Paige) Gay, Renzee (Andrew) Jarvis, Blake (Danielle) Sizemore, Jacob Gilbert, Kenzie Gilbert, Micah (Chris) Lynch, Andrea Couch, and Jared Couch; 21 great-grandchildren; her sisters: Emma Gay, Cassie Mills, and Martha Gambrel; and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her daughter, Maxine Gay; and the following brothers and sisters: Chester Woods, George Woods, Felix Woods, Dan Woods, Violet Bowling, LaVinna Barger, and Helen Marie Rice.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Abner officiating. Burial will follow at the John Gay Cemetery in Saul, KY.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
