Rachel Mary Bishop Combs, age 77 departed this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She as born on Sunday, May 2, 1943 in Oneida, Kentucky to George W. and Matilda Gabbard Bishop. She was a secretary at the Oneida Baptist Institute.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Gregory Baker her daughter: Rachel Ann Jones, her companion: Dale Byrd and her siblings: Radie Burns and Barbara Allen.
She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Matilda Bishop, her husbands: Benny Matt Baker and Edward Combs and her siblings: Colson Bishop, Gilbert Bishop, Lillie Faye Frost, George Bishop, Jr., Grandon Bishop and Jake Bishop.
A memorial service for Rachel Mary Bishop Combs will be conducted on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, October 24 after 10:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
