Rachel Thelma Harrison, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 12th, at her home.
Rachel was born on September 13, 1933, a daughter of the late Betty (Hornsby) and Jim Britton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Vincent Harrison.
Rachel is survived by two daughters: Linda Emrah and husband Joe, and Jan Mueller and husband Steven, all of Ft. Wayne, IN; and by two sons: Danny Harrison and wife Charlene, and Bennie Harrison and wife Stephanie, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her sister, Vada Middaugh of Manchester; her brother, Norm Britton and wife Carol of Ft. Wayne, IN; by 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and by a host of nieces, nephews, foster children, and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Britton.
Services for Rachel Harrison will be private.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
