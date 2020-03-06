Raleigh Estep, age 73 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. He was born on Wednesday, July 3, 1946 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of James and Nellie Sizemore Estep. He was an auto mechanic.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sons: Doug Estep and Frank Estep, his daughter: Debra Smith and these grandchildren: Stephanie Ledford, Antasha Smith, Courtney Estep, Bryan Estep, Dustin Estep, Dalton Estep, Josie Arial Estep, Joseph Estep, Nicole Estep and Heather Estep as well as 7 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters and brother: Hettie Martin, Minnie Murrell, Nancy Lunsford, Kathy Maybree and James Estep.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Nellie Estep, his son: Joseph Estep, his sisters: Margie Turner, Geneva Holiday and Sally Hill and his brothers: Hogan Bowling and Raymond Estep.
Funeral Services for Raleigh Estep will be conducted on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Jewell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Estep Cemetery in the Upper Rader Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
