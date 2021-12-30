Raleigh Wagers, 72, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Sunday, December 26th, at his home.
Raleigh was born in Manchester, KY on April 22, 1949, a son of the late Thomas and Nora Smith Wagers.
Raleigh is survived by his wife, Juanita Henson Wagers; and his children: Raleigh Wayne Wagers and fiancée Meschea, Ricky Darrell Wagers, and Jasmine Henson, all of Big Creek.
He is also survived by his brothers and sister: Elzie Wagers of Red Bird, Wilby Wagers of Manchester, Bill Wagers of Big Creek, and Joyce Lawson of Red Bird; and 4 grandchildren: Billy Wagers, Ashton Wagers, Kyleigh Wagers, and Maverick Wagers.
In addition to his parents, Raleigh was preceded in death by his brother, Wilford Wagers.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 31st at the Liberty United Baptist Church in Manchester, KY, with Jerry Holland and Golden Smith, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Mud Lick Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 30th at the Liberty United Baptist Church in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Raleigh was born in Manchester, KY on April 22, 1949, a son of the late Thomas and Nora Smith Wagers.
Raleigh is survived by his wife, Juanita Henson Wagers; and his children: Raleigh Wayne Wagers and fiancée Meschea, Ricky Darrell Wagers, and Jasmine Henson, all of Big Creek.
He is also survived by his brothers and sister: Elzie Wagers of Red Bird, Wilby Wagers of Manchester, Bill Wagers of Big Creek, and Joyce Lawson of Red Bird; and 4 grandchildren: Billy Wagers, Ashton Wagers, Kyleigh Wagers, and Maverick Wagers.
In addition to his parents, Raleigh was preceded in death by his brother, Wilford Wagers.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 31st at the Liberty United Baptist Church in Manchester, KY, with Jerry Holland and Golden Smith, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Mud Lick Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 30th at the Liberty United Baptist Church in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Raleigh Wagers, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.