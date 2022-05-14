Ralph "Bill" White passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of the late Willie Mae White. He is the father of Lonnie White (wife Lynn), Bill White and Jefferey White. He is the grandfather of Cheyenne Cullum. He is the son of the late Ellen and Theodore White. Brother of the late Eddie Smith, P.J. White, Joe White, Mamie Crawford, Parlee Creech, Callie Reynolds, John "Bus" White, Pearl Smith and Charlie White. He was a native of Blue Hole, Kentucky and resided in Corinth, Kentucky for much of his life where he owned a farm and loved being a farmer.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening May 17, 2022 from 6pm till 9pm at the Rominger Funeral Chapel. A visitation will be held on Wednesday morning May 18, 2022 at 11am with service being held at 1pm with Bro. William Hugh Hudson presiding. He will then be laid to rest next to his beloved wife : Willie Mae in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
