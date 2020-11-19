Ralph Bowling, 87, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, November 16th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Ralph is survived by his wife Kizzie Henson Bowling.
He is also survived by his son and daughter: Harvey and wife (Brenda) Bowling of Manchester, KY, and Jean Minton of Lexington, KY. By the following sisters: Jewell Riley of Annville, KY, Dorothy Brumley of Stomping Ground, Opal Root, and Ruby Burns of Manchester, KY. As well as 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Ruth (Sizemore) Bowling. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Helen Smith, and the following brothers and sister: Ray Bowling, Sophie Bowling, Raymond Bowling, Arnold Bowling, and Ford Bowling.
Services for Ralph Bowling were held Wednesday, November 18th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bob Estep officiating. Burial followed in the Gross Cemetery on Sacker in Burning Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.