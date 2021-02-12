Ralph Dezarn, 62, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, February 11th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. 

Ralph was born in Clay County, KY on September 6, 1958, a son of the late Dan "Blue John" and Faye Roberts Dezarn. 

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Shahwanna Dezarn of Manchester. 

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Michael (Virginia) Dezarn, Tony (Jennifer) Dezarn, Penny (Virgil) Dezarn, Veda (Les) Vallance, and Lisa (David) Curry, all of Manchester; and by two special great-nieces: Mia Dezarn and Myla "Tiny" Dezarn. 

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Dewayne Dezarn. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 15th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts and Lyle Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Roberts Cemetery on Curry Branch. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, February 14th at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Sunday, February 14, 2021
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Feb 15
Service
Monday, February 15, 2021
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
