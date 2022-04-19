Ralph Jonathan Hoskins, 37, of Manchester, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 17, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jonathan was born in Corbin, Kentucky, on August 16, 1984, a son of Ralph and Sharon Hoskins.
Jonathan is survived by his father, Ralph Hoskins, and his children, Jonathan Christopher Hoskins and Kaleigh Jade Hoskins, all of Oneida.
He is also survived by his close family friend, Jake Roberts, and by the mother of his children, Kelli Anne Stephens.
Jonathan is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Hoskins, and his sister, Mary Rebecca Hoskins.
Governor Brereton C. Jones appointed Jonathan as a Kentucky Colonel. Jonathan also held the title of Kentucky Admiral. He had a big family and many friends who will miss him.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20 at Britton Funeral Home, with Jake Roberts, Adam Stallis, Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis, and Sonya Hoskins-Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Spurlock Cemetery on Laurel Branch Road.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20 at Britton Funeral Home.
