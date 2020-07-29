Ralph White, 55, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, July 27th, at his home.
Ralph was born in Manchester, KY on November 18, 1964, a son of the late Joe and Bernice Gross White.
He is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Elizabeth Hatto, Hazel White, Vesta Owens, and Vada Morris, all of Columbia, SC, Geneva Holland of Hartselle, AL, Letch White of Cullman, AL, Darrell White of Murray, KY, Ricky White of Morgantown, KY, Lowell White, Russell White, and Paul White, all of Manchester; and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Darrell Bargo officiating. Burial will follow at the Bundy Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.