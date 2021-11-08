Today, U.S. Senator Rand Paul traveled to Manchester, Kentucky, to meet with Kentuckians hear about the issues most important to them, and discuss his efforts in the Senate as he continues his work of putting Kentucky first.
Dr. Paul spoke on vaccine mandates, unconstitutionally and unlawfully imposed by the Biden Administration on businesses and first responders.
“In a free country, people have the right to make their own healthcare decisions. President Biden’s command that working Americans, private businesses, and first responders submit to his mandate upon penalty of loss of livelihood is unconstitutional and a flagrant abuse of power,” said Dr. Paul. “This is a disservice to our first responders who were on the front lines early on in this pandemic, who had to show up to work when there was no vaccine, and have likely developed natural immunity. It’s the opposite of respect that we should be giving to those who are our first responders, and no president, regardless of political party should be allowed to implement such a brazen power grab.”
Dr. Paul also discussed the threat of the Democrats’ socialist agenda and the repercussions excessive spending has on Kentuckians.
“Don’t let the Democrats fool you, nothing is free, and ultimately you will pay the price of their agenda through taxation and inflation. Like many across our nation, Kentuckians are already beginning to see the impact,” said Dr. Paul. “Gas prices are at a seven-year high and are expected to increase by 5 to 10 cents more per gallon. This week’s national gas average was $3.42 per gallon, which is up 16 cents in ONE month, and up $1.31 compared to this time last year. The Biden Administration insist the rise in inflation is simply transitory because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but I say it’s just an excuse for more government spending and borrowing.”
“Just this year, we spent $3.1 trillion, and now congressional Democrats want to spend anywhere from $1.5 trillion to $5 trillion on free handouts, and yet another massive spending bill that will kill jobs, inflate prices, and raise taxes. Someone has to pay for each of these spending sprees, and rather than being transparent, Democrats will continue to lie about the real costs until they get what they want,” said Dr. Paul. “They will lure you with free childcare, free healthcare, free college, free everything, but again, nothing is free in life, and Joe Biden and Democrats are scamming you. As your Senator, I will continue to propose commonsense, fiscally responsible solutions and oppose any and all spending that furthers our supply chain crisis, encourages inflation, and aims to hurt American taxpayers.”
Dr. Paul was introduced by Johnny Johnson, Clay County Judge Executive, and was joined in attendance by James Ed Garrison, Manchester Mayor.
Dr. Paul also traveled to Hazard, Kentucky, on Monday to meet with law enforcement officials. Manchester was Dr. Paul’s first stop on his three-day Eastern Kentucky tour.
