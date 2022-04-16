Randal Carl "Spanky" Roberts age 64 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday - April 12, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the son of Charlie and Ruby Lee "Peachie" Harris Roberts. He is survived by his children; Randal Scott Roberts and Steven Carl Roberts, his mother Ruby Lee "Peachie" Harris Roberts, his brothers and sisters; Lucy Thompson of Manchester, Diane Combs and Dave of Fairfield, Ohio, Ricky Roberts and Carol of Manchester, Ronnie Roberts of Manchester, Gladene Rowland and Glenn of Manchester, Terry Roberts and Beckie of Manchester, Sherry House of Lexington, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his Father, Charlie Roberts and his wife, Katie Roberts.
Funeral services for Randal Carl "Spanky" Roberts will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday - April 18, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. George Roberts and Rev. James Wagers presiding. Burial will follow in the Herd Cemetery in the Sibert Community. The family of Randal Carl "Spanky" Roberts will receive friends and loved ones from 12:00 P.M. Monday - April 18, 2022 until the funeral time of 1:00 P.M. on Monday at the Rominger Funeral Home.
