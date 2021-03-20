Randy Davidson, age 55, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, March 18th.
Randy is survived by the following children: Alex Davidson, Landcaster, KY, Josh Chow, Cincinnati, OH, Indi Niceley, Somerset, KY, Nicole Pollitt, Newport, KY, and Allissa Davidson of Cincinnati, OH.
Randy is also survived by one brother Terry Hundley of Indianapolis, IN, and two sisters Charlotte Dubak of Indianapolis, IN, and Jennifer Glacking, of Cincinnati, OH, and 10 Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by one daughter Amie Ruhe and his parents Willard and Cleo Davidson.
The funeral service for Randy will be held at 3 PM Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Squire Hensley Cemetery at Oneida. Visitation will be after 1 PM Monday until the funeral hour.
