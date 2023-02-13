The Redbird Ranger District Office in Big Creek, KY will be closed February 20-24, 2023, for mold remediation. District staff will continue to provide location-specific resources and visitor information over the phone but will be unable to conduct pass sales. Individuals planning a visit to the Redbird Crest Trail should plan to purchase their pass in advance or from another Forest office or local pass vendor.
For more information on where to purchase a pass, visit the Daniel Boone National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/DBNF/PassVendors
To learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF
