Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 22, 2021 at approximately 8:30 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Johnathan Rawlings, 34 of Upper Rader Road.
The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on North Highway 421. Through investigation it was determined that the subject was operating the motor vehicle under the influence. It was also shown that the subject was operating on DUI Suspended License.
Johnathan Rawlings, 34 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC.
• Driving on DUI Suspended License
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.