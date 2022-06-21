Ray Brown, age 77, departed this life on Sunday, June 19th, 2022 at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was born on February 10th, 1945, to Woodrow and Alpha (Jarvis) Brown in Manchester, KY. Ray was the Magistrate of Clay County’s District 5 for 11.5 years, a retired, self-employed business owner of Swafford & Brown LP gas of 43 years, and a Kentucky Colonel.
Ray leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Joan (Swafford) Brown, his brother Jimmie Brown and wife Bessie, his sister Thelma Jones, his daughter Janeenia Roberts and husband Marty, his son Alan Brown and wife Janice, his grandchildren: Matthew Roberts and wife Natasha, Maleah Roberts, Trevor Brown and wife Jessica, Clay Brown, Monica Beck and husband Stevie, and Eli Brown, his great-grandchildren: Chloe Asher, Noah Roberts, Micah Roberts, and Davis Brown, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Alpha (Jarvis) Brown, his brothers: Johnny Brown and Billy Brown, and his sisters: Wilma Mills and Wanda Roberts.
Ray was a member of the Zion Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed serving the community throughout his life but loved spending time with his family most of all. He loved all of his family and was proud to be from Clay County. He would always say that Clay County was a blessing to him.
Funeral Services for Ray Brown will be conducted on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Carl Allen and Rev. Rick Holt will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
