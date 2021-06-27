On June 19, 2021, Ray Garland left this earth for his heavenly home, at UK Hospice Center. Ray was born on February 26, 1936 in Clay County, Kentucky. He was the loving husband of Geraldine Smith Garland of London, Kentucky. The father of Gwen and Mike Ward of East Bernstadt, Ky; Joy and Bill Wallace Slusher of London, Ky.; Grandfather of Heather Bruner, Monica and Dustin Shepherd; Kelsey and Jason Henson; and Kaley Slusher all of London. He is the adoring great grandfather of 8. Hunter Hensley, Zac Hensley, Reilly Stuber, Kyra Wyble, Aubree Slusher, Jayce Shepherd, Danika Wyble, and Ciara Shepherd all of London. The brother of Marjorie Faye Hubbard and G.C. Garland both of London, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guthrie and Charlotte (Bowman) Garland.
Ray was a member of Freedom United Baptist Church. He was a retired Teacher of Electricity at Knox County Vocational School. Ray was a respected member of his community, church and family. He is described by anyone who knew him as strong, humble and kind. God, family and farming were the loves of his life and his greatest legacy. "It'll be alright" was his answer for any and all problems in this life.
Funeral services for Ray Garland were conducted Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Adam Hooker officiating. Burial followed at Garland Family Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Jason Henson, Dustin Shepherd, Dee Bolton, Spencer Bolton, Paul Osborne, and Scott Gaines.
