Ray Gray, 76, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Thursday, March 17th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Ray was born in Flat Creek, KY on May 6, 1945, a son of the late Ezekiel and Mae Smith Gray.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Gray.
Ray is survived by his children: Bobby (Denise) Gray of Goose Rock, Jamie (Margie) Gray of Goose Rock, Ella Mae (Roy) Hensley of Laurel Creek, Susan (Russell) Hubbard of Burning Springs, and Paul (Michelle) Gray of Crawfordville, FL; and by 19 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids.
He is also survived by his brothers and sister: Troy Gray of Flat Creek, Carlos Ledford of Harlan, and Mary Thompson of Harlan.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 20th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ted Eversole and Jessie Kemp officiating. Burial will follow at the Gray Cemetery in Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, March 19th at Britton Funeral Home.
