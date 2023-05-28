Ray Gregory, age 96 of Manchester went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 26, 2023. He was born the eldest child of Gilbert “Bice” Gregory, Jr. and Thelma Hibbard Gregory on Sunday, March 27, 1927 in Hima, Kentucky. He was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church, worked at New Departure Hyatts Automotive parts for 30 years and a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in World War II.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of 72 years, Roxie Davidson Gregory, his daughters: Nancy Isom and her husband Cecil and Debra Rae Sibert and her husband Terry as well as his son: Quentin Gregory and his wife Stephania. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Melanie Hampton and her husband Keith, Susan Hensley and her husband Keith, Ethan Sibert and his wife Jael, Caitlyn Gregory and Cameron Gregory as well as his great grandchildren: Jacob Hampton, Joseph Hampton, Kara Hensley, Kayla Hensley and Uriah Gregory Sibert. He also leaves to cherish his memory his sisters: Ruby Lois Hibbard and Phyllis Crawford and his brother: Russell Gregory.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Gilbert and Thelma Gregory, his brother: Ralph Gregory and his sisters: Bonnie Hacker and Lola Woods.
Funeral Services for Ray Gregory will be conducted on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Kenneth Felty & Ray’s grandson Ethan Sibert will be presiding. He will also receive military honors from the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 868 of Manchester. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.