Mr. Ray Smith, age 64 departed this life on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, October 2, 1955 in Manchester to Elihu Smith and Katie Mae Rose King Smith. He was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sisters: Thursa Cotton, Lila Marie Dezarn and Janet Griffin as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Elihu and Katie Smith, his wife: Debbie Smith, and these brothers and sisters: Larry Gene Smith, George David Smith, Irene Hubbard and Iva Louise Minton.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there will not be any services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
