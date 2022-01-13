Ray Smith, 86, of Roark, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 11th, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY.
Ray was born in Red Bird, KY on August 12, 1935, a son of the late Boone and Emily Asher Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Penelope Fee Smith.
Ray is survived by his children: Ronnie Smith of Dayton, OH, David Smith of Red Bird, KY, James Baker of Ohio, Steve Baker of Ohio, Donald Ray Smith of Lexington, KY, Teresa Fee and husband Burgoine of Ohio, Jean Smith of Corbin, KY, Angela Jackson and husband Elvis of Goose Rock, KY, and Cindy Baker of Pennsylvania.
He is also survived by his niece, Louise Browning of Tyner, KY; and 27 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dean Smith, and his brother and sisters: Harlin Smith, Polly Roark, Kate Whitehead, and Molly Cunningham.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 15th at Britton Funeral Home, with Bill Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at the Asher Cemetery at Red Bird, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 15th at Britton Funeral Home.
