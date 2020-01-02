Mr. Ray Swafford, age 94 of the Greenbriar Community in Clay County, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, July 2, 1925 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Gilbert and Maudie Duff Swafford. He was a lifetime resident of Clay County, a businessman, owning and operating Swafford Auto Parts for many years, a member of the Greenbriar Presbyterian Church as well as being a Veteran of the United States Navy where he served in World War II from 1942~1945 where he was a boatswain mate 3rd Class, a minesweeper as well as serving in the Pacific Campaign, the North Africa Campaign and the North Atlantic Campaign.
He leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife of over 74 years Joy Hand Swafford, his sons: Joe Conley Swafford and his wife Joanna of London, Jimmy Clinton Swafford and his wife Darlene of Manchester and Barry Ray Swafford and his wife Jennifer, his daughter-in-law: Dale Swafford, his grandchildren: Roger Swafford, Bryan Swafford, Sherri Swafford-Smith, Jennifer Swafford-Smith, Bethany Swafford Hollin, Rachel Swafford Russell, Desmond Swafford, Barron Swafford, Brayden Swafford and Caliey Swafford and numerous great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters: Doshia Smith and her husband Cloyd of Brooksville, Indiana and Lola Swafford May of Indianapolis, Indiana and his brother-in-law: Bradley Smith, husband of Edna Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Gilbert and Maudie Swafford, his son: Billy Dean Swafford, his sisters: Evie Smith and Edna Smith and his brother: Marvin Swafford.
A celebration of life for Mr. Ray Swafford will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Sumner and Rev. Jimmy Burchell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
