Ray Vernon England, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 23rd, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Ray was born in Manchester, KY, on February 19th, 1935, a son of the late Taylor England and Maude Spurlock England.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marie Hoskins England: As well as his children: Donnie England and wife Brenda of Somerset, KY, Danny England and wife Vickie of London, KY, David England and fiancee Vickie of Manchester, KY, and Shirley Saylor and husband George of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: James England, Dawn England, Dana England, Derrick Saylor, Brandon England, Jana Karsnitz, Elizabeth Phermon, Jody England, and Matthew England. As well as 11 Great Grandchildren. And his brother and sister: John England and wife Mallie of Ohio and Ruby Napier and husband Paul of Manchester, KY.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Services for Ray will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 28th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Ray Cowan officiating. Burial will follow in The Rose Garden Cemetery on Elk Creek.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 28th, at Britton Funeral Home.
