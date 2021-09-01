Ray Wagers, 75, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Saturday, August 28th, at the Advent Health Hospital.
Ray was born in Manchester, KY on March 9, 1946, a son of the late Charlie and Nancy Eversole Wagers.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Smith Wagers; and his children: Lonnie Wagers and wife Belinda of Manchester, Johnny Wagers and wife Georgia of Flat Creek, Wanda Hubbard and husband Russell of Manchester, and April House and husband Michael of London.
Ray is also survived by two sisters: Wanda Gray of Flat Creek, and Nora Jones of Manchester; by his grandchildren: Alex Hubbard, Virginia Wagers, Nancy Wagers, Charlie Wagers, Jessica Bowling, Jennifer Saylor, Chase House, and Dustin House; and his great-grandchildren: Haiden Bowling, Hailey Saylor, Hunter Saylor, Ava Bowling, Stella Hoskins, and Camilla Bowling.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 2nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Jim Smith and Terry Shell officiating. Burial will follow at the Wagers Cemetery on Big Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
The family requests that all visitors wear a mask and comply with the social distancing recommendations.
