Raymond Lee Lewis was born November 11, 1950 in Clay County, Kentucky; the son of the late James Lewis and Olga Schalch Lewis. He was united in marriage to Diane Jones Lewis who preceded him in death. He is survived by his siblings Rose McKinney and husband Johnny, Edna Stanifer and husband Roger, all of London, and Tommy Lewis and wife Rose of Somerset, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Raymond Lee "Little Ray" Lewis, Jr., and two siblings Agnes Wardrup and Curtis Lewis.
Raymond was a veteran of the United State Army having service for 25 years. He was retired from Wal-Mart and was of the Baptist faith.
Raymond Lee Lewis departed this life Saturday, December 31, 2022 being 72 years, 1 month, and 20 days of age.
The funeral service for Raymond Lee Lewis will be conducted Monday, January 9th, at 1 p.m. in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Swiss Colony Cemetery in London.
The family of Raymond Lee Lewis will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Monday, January 9th, beginning at 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the DAV Chapter 158, PO Box 11, Keavy, KY 40737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.