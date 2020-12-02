Mr. Raz Vaughn Hoskins passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland, in Somerset, Ky. He was 65 years old. Raz was born March 28, 1955 in Hyden, KY., the son of the late, Theodore Hoskins, Jr. & Oma Jean Bowling Hoskins. Raz had been a resident of Leslie Co. for most of his life. He had been a resident of Pulaski Co. for the past 10 years. By occupation he was a retired logger having owned & operated his logging company. Raz was a member of the Huff Acres Church of God in Pulaski Co. He enjoyed fishing, logging, loved his grandchildren & his dogs.
Raz was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Douglas Neil Hoskins.
He leaves the following relatives surviving; loving & devoted wife, Sarah Hoskins, Hyden, KY., 3 beloved step-sons, Mikel Morgan, Terry Morgan & Dwight Morgan all of Stinnett, KY., 2 beloved step-daughters, Peggy Jean Morgan Griffin, Avondale, Arizona, beloved daughter, Sherry Von Morgan, Hyden, KY., 2 sisters, Betty Gregory & Hubert, Seymour, Indiana & Jewell Morgan & Walter, London, KY., 10 treasured grandchildren, Natasha Marie Fouts & Jesse, Micki Lavonne Arvin & Will, Grant Daniel Campbell & Ashley, Murile Mikel Vincent Morgan, Ceara Shaelee Maggard & Jordan, Dwight Tyler Morgan & Kaitlyn, Brieanna Griffin & Ronnie Gogoi, Alexis Griffin, Micah David Maggard & Bronson Tate Morgan & 7 treasured great grandchildren, Madalyn, Wadon, Carson, Sophia, Carter, Miles & Henlee. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
All services are private, due to Govenor Beshear's mandate.
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
