LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky has yet to play a true road game this season and the Wildcats will get that first experience Saturday when they take on Notre Dame.
Following a 79-71 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic to tip off the season, Kentucky stayed at home for the remainder of November and reeled off seven consecutive victories, including a 76-64 win over Southern University last Tuesday.
The competition gets tougher for the Wildcats (7-1), starting with the Irish (3-4), who have played five consecutive games away from home and coming off a 73-57 setback to Boston College on Dec. 3. Notre Dame won their first two games of the year at home before the five-game road stretch.
Kentucky veteran guard Kellan Grady and the rest of his teammates are looking forward to the second phase of the schedule, a mixture of games that include Ohio State, instate foe Louisville and High Point, led by former Wildcats coach Tubby Smith.
“When you win games by a decent margin consistently, I think you’re ready for another challenge,” Grady said. “Cal always tells us to respect everyone but fear nobody, We respect Notre Dame and we’re excited for that challenge and opportunity.”
For the first time in two years, Kentucky will play in front of a packed arena, and Kentucky coach John Calipari expects a hostile environment.
“It's the game that they mark on their calendar,” he said. “It's the game they're excited to play. My guess is, if you look at every team we play on the road, their highest attended game will be our game. Like, it's just what it is. It's playing here; that's what makes it unique.”
The Wildcats certainly haven’t forgotten last year’s contest against Notre Dame on their own home court. The Irish dealt the Wildcats a 64-63 setback. Kentucky guard Davion Mintz hasn’t forgotten the disappointing setback.
“Notre Dame has a great home arena and they’re going to come at us,” Mintz said. “… for us to go to Notre Dame and the history that they have and the way they manhandled us going into the season last year, this will be good for us, for sure.”
Although he knows what to expect from Mike Brey’s squad, Calipari said the Irish won’t be the same as other teams the Wildcats will face and have played this season.
“You've got to take it up to another level,” Calipari said. “Every game has its own personality. This Notre Dame game is going to be different than the Ohio State game, which is going to be different than the Louisville game, which is going to be different than the game at Kansas, which is different than the game with Ohio, or with Duke. They're all different.”
The Wildcats appear to be ready for the task at hand on Saturday in South Bend.
“‘It’s a fun environment to be in,” Mintz said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via twitter at keithtaylor21.
