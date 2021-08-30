(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – If it were up to football coaches, the regular season would never begin. I get it. From their standpoint, there’s always more preparation to do, plays to refine, and personnel to evaluate. We shouldn’t be surprised whenever coaches say they need more practice time. After all, correcting potential weaknesses, analyzing scouting reports, and beefing up your depth chart is why we pay them the big bucks.
“We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Coach Mark Stoops answered at his weekly meeting with media, when asked if his team was ready. “We got a week of preparation. It’ll truly be one play at a time. I know that’s boring, but it’s the truth.”
Eventually, though, the practice clock runs down and it’s time to kick the season off. For this Kentucky team, that means unleashing a campaign full of uncertainties—including an entirely new offensive scheme and some important holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball. For Stoops personally, that also means a few extra jitters and the familiar jolt of adrenaline.
“I think the opener is always a bit different,” Stoops conceded, when asked if he’s ready. “You’ve probably heard me say that for nine years. It’s true. I think the opener is different because there’s a lot of anticipation, there’s a long time [until you play]. You have a good feeling what your team is. You work with them every day. But until you get out there and do it, then it settles you down. You have a better idea.”
Just for fun, let’s see how this twelve-game regular-season schedule might play out.
Will Kentucky be ready for the September 4 opener? The truth is that it doesn’t really matter. Their first opponent, the University of Louisiana Monroe, is so bad that Kentucky will probably treat the Warhawks as nothing more than a tune up scrimmage. Coach Terry Bowden inherited a team that lost all ten of its games last year, and this year’s squad isn’t expected to fare much better.
After the gimme right out of the gate, the Missouri Tigers visit for what many experts claim will be a make-or-break contest. I’m predicting it’ll be a resounding “make” for the Wildcats as the Will Levis hype train leaves the station.
The next week brings stinky team No. 2 into Kroger Field. We won’t learn a whole lot from this mismatch with UT-Chattanooga, other than that Kentucky will be gloriously undefeated, hopefully healthy, and supremely confident heading into their road trip the following week to Columbia, South Carolina.
Normally, defeating the Gamecocks in front of a rejuvenated and rabidly-filled Williams-Bryce Stadium would be a tall task—but first-year coach Shane Beamer inherited a team in turmoil. Injuries during fall camp to some key players, including quarterback Luke Doty, certainly didn’t help either. It’ll still be a battle, but the Cats will somehow find a way to squeak by, setting the stage for the meat of their upcoming schedule.
The next four games—Florida and LSU at home and Georgia and Mississippi State on the road—will mean all the difference between good versus great. Split the games two and two, and a ten-win season could realistically be on the books.
I’ll go out on a limb and predict wins against the Gators and the Tigers. It’ll take superhuman efforts both weeks, but Kentucky now has the talent to compete with these top-echelon teams. Here’s hoping the boisterous home crowd will provide just enough extra energy to pull off the upsets.
If the predictions so far hold true—midway through—Kentucky sits at 6 – 0 and is knocking at the door of a national top-10 ranking.
What goes up, however, must come down. Let’s face it, you’re not going to beat Georgia between the hedges. Mark Stoops hasn’t done it, and it won’t happen this year. The game will be closer than the national pundits think, but the Bulldogs will prevail and hand the Wildcats their first loss of the year.
Kentucky pulls a stinker every year, and 2021 is no exception. The disheartening loss to Georgia spills over to the other Bulldogs in Starkville, as Mike Leach pulls out all stops in his air raid attack. Two tough consecutive road losses will send Stoops and crew limping back to Lexington for some much-needed rehab and recovery.
At 6 – 2, the Wildcats should be favored in their final four games. Tennessee, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State University, and Louisville should all be chalked up as resounding wins. It’s not so much a Kentucky juggernaut gaining momentum as it is that all four of those opponents could just be really, really bad.
If my calculations are correct, that means Kentucky winds up 10 – 2 and in the hunt for a trip to Atlanta and a top-tier bowl appearance. More importantly, it signifies that last year’s disappointment was a momentary blip in Kentucky Football’s rise to prominence.
That’s good news for long-suffering UK Football fans. Two ten-win seasons in the last four years is something that dreams are made of. Let’s all hope we don’t wake up too soon. Ready or not, the season begins now.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. His newest Kentucky Basketball book, KENTUCKY PASSION, is scheduled for October release. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.