Reba Smith, age 84 departed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her granddaughter’s home. She was born on Wednesday, March 6, 1935 in Oneida, Kentucky to Melvin and Mae Sester Bishop. She was a homemaker and a member of the Buzzard Holiness Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her granddaughter: Sherry Bowling and her husband Randy, her great grandchildren: Chase Abner, Emma Potts and Gage Bowling and her special friends: Estill and Linda Harris.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Melvin and Mae Bishop, her husband: Hobert Smith, her son: Odus Smith and these brothers and sisters: Lloma Smith, Viola Gilliam, Leonard Bishop and Calvin Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Rominger Funeral Home to help with expenses.
A celebration of life for Reba Smith will be conducted on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Thomas Bishop, Rev. Jonathan Marcum and Rev. Andrew Fultz will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Ely and Stewart Cemetery in the Pennington Hill Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
