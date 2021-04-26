Rebecca "Becky" Erin Warren of London, Kentucky was taken from us too soon on April 21, 2021, to go to her forever home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Becky was born on March 30, 1983, in Pineville, KY. She was raised in Harrogate, TN.
Becky was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Louis and Norma Warren of Pineville, KY, and maternal grandparents, Sam and Flora Sizemore of Redbird, KY.
Becky is survived by her sons Braedon and Reed, who were the light of her life and the hearts that walked outside her body.
Becky is also survived by her mother, Polly Warren McKeehan, and father, Gary Wayne "Skeeter" Warren, and their respective spouses; her brother, Eddie Warren (Lisa); and her sisters, Elizabeth Taylor and Michelle Mumm (Alan); her nieces, Kayla, Emma and Savannah; and nephews, Ethan and Jacob. Becky is also survived by a host of loving aunts and uncles.
Becky will be remembered for her infectious personality, ability to make people laugh and feel loved.
A private ceremony will be held for her family on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Jerry Brown and Dale Turner officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Cumberland Memorial Gardens in London, KY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at First National Bank of Manchester in care of Samuel Warren, for Rebecca Warren's funeral expenses.
