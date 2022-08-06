Rebecca Charlene Dezarn, age 63 departed this life on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born Friday, February 6, 1959 in Manchester to Lois Hibbard Day. She was a member of the Free Spirit Holiness Church.
She is survived by her children: Randy Dezarn, Melissa Sparks (Ron), LaKisha Maness (Rob), Sonya Reynolds (Allan Robinson), Travis Dezarn (Shawanna) and Dustin Dezarn (Allison). Also surviving are her grandchildren: Shayla Tucker, Haylee Dezarn, Mayson Dezarn, Avery Dezarn, Kelsey Sparks, Trey Sparks, Dalton Murray, NaKay Murray, Chandler Murray, Krystin Dezarn, Ben Maness, Hannah Reynolds, Abigail Reynolds, Lily Dezarn, Emma Dezarn, Charlee Dezarn, Molly Dezarn, Adaleigh Dezarn, Hallie Dezarn, Madelyn Smith and Kristian Smith as well as her great grandchild: Jaxon Tucker, her mother: Lois Day and her brothers: Timothy Hibbard, Doug Hibbard, Mark Dobbs and Jonathan Brumley; and one sister: Kim Dezarn.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Dean Dezarn and her sister: Pamela Collett.
Funeral Services for Rebecca Charlene Dezarn will be conducted on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brad Stevens will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery in the Jacks Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, August 8 from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel
