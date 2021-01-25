Mrs. Rebecca Dawn Lewis, age 46 departed this life on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Saturday, October 12, 1974 in Indianapolis, Indiana to David Sizemore and Joyce Gravens Sizemore. She was a homemaker and member of the Calvery Pentecostal Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Kenneth Lee Lewis and her children: Cameron Ree Lewis and Madyson Lee Lewis. Also surviving is her father: David Sizemore and his wife, her grandmother: Kathleen Gravens, her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Shirley and Ken Lewis and her sister: Brandi Sizemore.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Joyce Sizemore and her sister: Traci Vallence, her maternal grandfather: James Gravens and her paternal grandparents: Burgy and Margaret Sizemore.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rebecca Dawn Lewis will be conducted on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Buford Hooker will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Alvey-Lewis Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
