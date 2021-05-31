Reckless homicide charges have been filed against a Perry County woman over a fatality accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway near the 32-mile-marker at Big Creek Sunday night.
Tracie Jent, 49, of Happy, Kentucky, attempted to pass on the wrong side of the roadway in a reckless manner, according to Kentucky State Police. Jent's Jeep Renegade struck a Chevrolet Cruze head-on killing a woman. Coroner Jarrod Becknell says the victim was Elizabeth McDaniel, 27, of Wayne County.
Other injuries were reported as another vehicle struck the McDaniel car in the rear during the accident.
Jent claimed at the scene a man was in her vehicle and fled the scene following the crash. Her claims were unfounded, as witnesses say she was the only person to exit her vehicle.
The impact of the crash was so severe, the motor from Jent's Jeep Renegade was ripped from it and sat in the middle of the parkway.
Jent was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center at 1:58 a.m. Monday morning on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, reckless homicide, improper passing and operating a motor vehicle with an expired driver's license.
Kentucky State Police have not released the names of those injured.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.