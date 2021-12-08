Coach Jared Jones’ Red Bird Cardinals has started the season at 0-4 and are set to host Middlesboro Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Cards have struggled falling 84-22 to top-rated North Laurel; 93-28 to Jackson County; 75-43 to Oneida Baptist and 63-30 in the 13th region All-A Classic.
Felix Onosumba has led the Cards in scoring at 11 points a game. Victor Ilunga and Mark Masumba both at six points each. Jujuandre Bynum four points and Jordan Gray three.
Saturday the Cardinals will travel to Bell County for a 6 p.m. tip and host Clay County Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
