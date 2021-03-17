A popular ATV trail in Clay and Leslie Counties is now closed, according to the U.S. National Forest Service.
 
From the U.S. National Forest Service-The Redbird Crest Trail is CLOSED.
As crews began work to assess and clear the trail following February's ice storms and subsequent flooding, they realized that the extent of the damage required a complete closure. This closure will allow crews to clear debris and repair damaged sections without putting visitors at risk. We will provide updates as sections are cleared and reopened to the public. #knowbeforeyougo
