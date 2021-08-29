The federal government may hold an essential key for Clay and Leslie counties when it comes to All-Terrain Vehicle tourism for the area.
The Red Bird Ranger District recently asked for public comments on widening the Red Bird Crest Trail that starts and ends in Clay County and runs through portions of Leslie County.
The trail is currently only wide enough for hiking and horseback riding in some areas along with dirt bikes, which draws in crowds each weekend from surrounding states and has for many years. Portions of the trail can accommodate off-highway vehicle usage, but does not cover the majority of the trail.
The forest service says they’re facing an increase in demand for motorized trail opportunities for ATVs beyond 50 inches wide.
They say as the popularity of the side-by-side vehicles has grown; the recreational vehicle industry has increased production of vehicle’s that exceed the trail’s currently designated width restriction of 50 inches.
This could be a huge boost for Clay County as enthusiasts have created a new club; Clay County Off-Road, to promote trail riding tourism in the county.
A member of the club and longtime proponent of ATV use, William “Buck” Stivers, says he hopes the ranger district does widen their trail.
“It would be a huge benefit to the people in our area,” he said. “It would give opportunities to landowners to open cabins or camping areas.”
Stivers said riders pour into Clay County from other areas each weekend to experience our trails.
“It will definitely bring in many more riders,” he said. “Most people who ride enjoy going to different places to see the beauty of their areas. Have the Red Bird Crest Trail accessible would be a major benefit to our county.”
Some property owners have already started making investments in the community involving tourism.
Jailer Linda Smallwood and her husband Dillard recently built two cabins on their property to host tourists.
“We are very interested in promoting ATV tourism in our area,” Linda Smallwood said. “We currently have two cabins listed on Air Bed and Breakfast sites and feel ATV tourism could lead to more expansion.”
Stivers says Clay and Leslie counties are petitioning the Red Bird Ranger District and look forward to working with them in the future.
“Having the Red Bird Crest Trail accessible for larger off-highway vehicles would be a welcomed addition to our trail system,” he said. “As you know, we are a designated Trail Town in Kentucky and having this would make a huge impact. The district has a primitive camping site at their trailhead right now near the ranger district office. Each weekend they bring in people from surrounding counties and states to ride dirt bikes.”
The campsite is located on Frank Bowling Road, directly in front of the district office off Ky. 66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.