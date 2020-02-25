(MCKEE, Ky.) – Picking up where they left off, Red Bird has faced Oneida in two of their last three games, this time ending the same as the last. The Cardinals defeated the Mountaineers 71-62 on Monday night in the opening round of the 49thdistrict tournament, advancing to meet top seeded Clay County on Wednesday night in the semi-final round.
Austin Napier once again led the Cardinals, pouring in 23 points to spearhead the victory. Guard Tyler Preston added 13 points, Dalton Finley 11 points, and Dalton Asher 10 points to round out the double-digit scoring. “Anytime you have four guys in double figures you are bound to be doing something right,” said Coach Brad Marsee. “It was a great team win. It started and ends with Austin Napier. He creates so much for himself, and others.”
Marsee knew this game would be another close one, as they narrowly defeated Oneida just days ago on a last second shot. “Knew this was going to be a dog fight,” said Marsee. “I felt like our kids matched their intensity and stuck with our game plan really well.” Red Bird would fall behind 15-13 to Oneida after the first quarter, but that would soon change.
The Cardinals would burst ahead 35-29 at the half, as Austin Napier and Co. began to score seemingly at will. Napier and the Finley brothers would be the lone scorers in the third period, helping Red Bird extend their lead heading into what was sure to be another wild fourth quarter.
Guard Dalton Asher stepped up in a big way in the final period, scoring four of his 10 points. Oneida would bring tie things up with under a minute left, but stingy defense and made free throws from Dalton Finley, Napier, Tyler Preston, and Asher helped put away the Mountaineers once and for all. Red Bird would take two of three games against Oneida on the season, with this matchup included.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.