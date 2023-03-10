Join the Clay County Historical Society as they travel in the footsteps of long hunters John Gilbert and Dillion Asher and see where they – and the pioneers who followed – entered Clay County along the Warrior’s Path. We’ll visit the historic Red Bird Ranger Station in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest, view rock writings at the “thrashing” rock, and stop at two of the most historic cemeteries in the county – Daniel Garrard and Daugherty White – families who were important in the salt trade. Along the way, we’ll discuss Mary Breckenridge, Aunt Molly Jackson, and share stories of Chief Red Bird, for whom the area is named. As always, our tour guides are local, knowledgeable, and fun!
Tours are offered on the following dates: April 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 and April 20, 21, 22, 24, 25. Cost of the tour package is $50 per person and includes a box lunch, drinks, and group photo. Tours last approximately six hours and include the areas of Lockards Creek, Bar Creek, Hector, Big Creek, Ashers Fork, Mill Creek, Otter Creek, and Goose Rock.
Contact us at ccgnhs@gmail.com for more information and to make reservations. You can also call 606-598-5507 (Thursday and Friday; 9-3). Payment is due at the time of reservation. Reserved seating is nontransferable and nonrefundable.
Let us entertain you with interesting and unknown bits of Clay County’s earliest history!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.