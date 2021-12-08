The Red Bird Lady Cardinals are 2-2 on the season and coach Clifford Berry’s squad will host Middlesboro Thursday night at home. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
The Lady Cards opened the season with a 76-31 loss to Jackson County but bounced back with a 78-36 win at Oneida Baptist.
Alyssa Gibson scored 29 points in the win with Liberty Taylor adding 27 hitting nine three-pointers! Mackenzie Lawson nine; Halee Jackson eight; Paige Gibson three; Bryleigh King two.
On December 6th they scored a home win over June Buchanan 69-48. Alyssa Gibson hit 14-24 shots for 33 points. Halee Jackson added 16; Liberty Taylor 11; Mackenzie Lawson nine.
Alyssa Gibson scored 18 points in the 70-38 loss to Bell County, one of the top teams in the region. Liberty Taylor added six; Halee Jackson four; Mackenzie Lawson two.
