(QUEENSDALE, Ky.) – What a thriller! In a close contest that came down to the very last second, Dalton Asher would hit a layup as time expired to defeat Oneida Baptist 69-67. Austin Napier would provide the assist, giving the Cardinals a huge home victory right before the 49th district tournament begins.
Cardinals coach Brad Marsee was all smiles after the contest, knowing his team and just left it all on the court for him for 32 minutes. “Hats off to Coach (Kenneth) Woods,” said Marsee. “He has a done a heck of a job with his team, and they are a great ball club. I thought our guys played well tonight. We rebounded well and limited our turnovers. I’ve said all year that we go as Austin Napier goes, and he stepped up for us tonight in a big way.”
Red Bird would lead 15-13 at the end of the first, going back and forth with Sochi Onuoha and Orrin Frost. Onuoha would nail two threes, Hamilton Toropo added a three, and Frost two buckets in the paint. Red Bird’s Austin Napier added eight of his 17 points in the first, helping give the Cardinals just the boost they needed.
Oneida would jump out to a commanding 37-28 halftime lead, however the Cardinals kept pushing. Dalton and Deagon Finley would turn up the defensive pressure, forcing key turnovers and turning them into transition buckets. Dalton would add a team high 18 points, while Deagon added nine points in the victory.
Red Bird would push back to lead 50-49 heading into a wild fourth quarter, as Onuoha was still on a scoring frenzy. The Mountaineers relied heavily on Onuoha, as he scored eight points in the 4th. It just simply wasn’t enough to stop the Cardinals infront of their home crowd, as Napier, the Finley’s, Dalton Asher (10pts) and Tyler Preston (9pts) would storm to victory.
Coach Marsee loved the effort the Finley brothers brought, as they seemingly had unlimited energy defensively. “I felt the twins played very well on both ends of the floor,” said Marsee. “Our big concern was (Jacob) Hall, but Andrew did a really good job on making him take tough shots all night. Tyler Preston done a great job handling their pressure up front. It really helped us control the tempo of the game. All in all, a great team win for Red Bird tonight!”
Red Bird: Dalton Finley – 18pts; Austin Napier – 17pts; Dalton Asher – 10pts; Deagon Finley – 9pts; Tyler Preston – 9 pts.
Oneida Baptist: Sochi Onouha – 23pts; Jacob Hall 10pts; Orrin Frost – 10pts; Hamilton Toropo – 10pts; Isaiah Marcum – 7pts; Kenna Onuoha – 4pts.
