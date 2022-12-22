The Redbird Ranger District was recognized as the Southern Region “Ranger District of the Year” at the Forest Service Southern Region’s 2022 Regional Forester Awards Ceremony on December 6, 2022. The annual ceremony celebrates groups and individuals from southern states who reflect Forest Service core values by demonstrating excellence through interdependence, service to others, and commitment to conservation, diversity and safety.
“The [Ranger District of the Year] award exemplifies management excellence in the Southern Region across all categories and pays tribute to the one District whose overall achievement is clearly extraordinary,’ said Southern Regional Forester Ken Arney. “The Redbird Ranger District has met the needs of a rural, underserved region of the country and enhanced the landscape’s resilience by building partnerships, seeking innovative solutions, and embodying Forest Service values.”
Though the ceremony was hosted virtually, Arney presented the award in-person at the Redbird Ranger District Office in Clay County. While there he also met with members of the Daniel Boone National Forest Law Enforcement and Investigations team, who received an award for their work to reduce arson-caused wildfires, as well as Forest employees who were recognized for the support of internal training efforts and service as regional prescribed fire militia.
“Every day, the people of the Forest Service work to support nature in sustaining life,” said Arney. “Today, we celebrate these inspiring individuals and their accomplishments.”
