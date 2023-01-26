(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers (8-9) only have three wins in the new year of 2023 after enduring a brutal stretch of schedule, which featured the likes of both Harlan schools, North Laurel, and Perry County Central. Now, Clay County must switch gears and get back on track as the season is winding down, and things are getting serious. One can blink, and tournament time will be here.
Two strong teams will stand in the Tigers way of battling back to being above .500, as the Tigers must make the dreaded trip to Corbin to face the Redhounds, followed by a home contest and rematch with the Letcher Central Cougars, a team that the Tigers feel they owe one. Can Clay County knock out two in a row? Time will tell.
Corbin – The ‘Hounds (11-5) are a powerhouse year in year out, and this season seems to be no different. Led by a senior laden group that features high-scoring guard Hayden Llewellyn (16.3ppg), this Corbin team could shock folks come tournament time. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them, stopping Carter Stewart (9.0ppg), Trey Worley (8.5ppg) and Coach Pietrowski’s son, Eli Pietrowski (8.3ppg) who seems to be following his dad’s footsteps. Tip is scheduled for January 30th, 7:30PM, at Corbin High School.
Letcher Central – The Cougars (15-6) are having a strong season in the talent filled 14th region and should contend for a chance to travel to Rupp Arena. However, Clay County needs to seek redemption against this group, as they lost at Letcher Central earlier this season in rough fashion. A win over this bunch in Manchester would be a momentum shift for the Tigers as they prepare for February. To do so, they must stop Kaden Adams (14.4ppg) and Paul Huff (12.8ppg). The duo can light it up, and the Tigers need to play strong defense. Tip is set for 7:00PM, January 31st, at Clay County High School.
