CINCINNATI -- Reds hitters took batting practice. Pitchers threw in the bullpen, while others took grounders or fly balls. It was an otherwise regular first workout on Friday at Great American Ball Park.
Except in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a form of "regular" that players and coaches haven’t experienced previously. Coaches wore face masks, and work groups were kept smaller than usual and staggered to keep people distant.
“Inside the clubhouse, it’s different, significantly different than what we’re used to,” Reds first baseman Joey Votto said. “Once you get out on the field, we have the freedom to more or less do our job. The more time you can spend outside, the more regular things will feel. Personally, I’m going to try to set it up that I can spend as much time outside.”
The pre-workout team meeting in the morning was not held in the clubhouse but via Zoom with everybody stationed at their homes. Of the 57 in the player pool, 22 Reds were at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio, which lies 25 miles away from Cincinnati, for their workouts.
Of course, there was not a fan in sight at either location since the ballparks remain closed to the public.
“It does not feel normal. I wish it did,” Reds manager David Bell said. “In a lot of ways, we feel prepared, for sure. But you’re kind of going into the great unknown. There’s some excitement to that. There’s some anxiety about it.
“We’re very confident with where we are, but I don’t know if that feeling will go away all year, so we have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable.”
