According to the 13th Region Media Network, region player of the year candidate Hallie Collins has enrolled at Knox Central High School today.
Collins was the leading scorer for the region's top team, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars. An 8th grader, she's averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds a game.
It's a huge loss for the Lady Jags and a tremendous pick up for Knox Central.
Due to Collins being in middle school, she will be eligible immediately for the Lady Panthers. Knox is scheduled to play at Middlesboro tonight.
