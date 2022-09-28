The religious group asking for changes to the Manchester Music Festival met with the Manchester Tourism Commission Tuesday night in a special called meeting as requested by Mayor James Ed Garrison.
The group met with the city council last week demanding the council make changes to the festival.
The council, which has no control over the festival, requested through Mayor Garrison the group meet with the tourism commission, the festival’s main funding source.
Pastor’s George Davidson, of the Manchester Church of God and Wes Fugate, of The Pentecostals, are asking for profanity by performers be stopped along with the public consumption of alcohol.
The two men were joined by a large group to express their concerns to the commission.
Before they spoke, Scott Madden, attorney for the tourism commission, addressed the crowd.
“There may or may not be confusion about what the tourism commission can and cannot do,” he said. “They (the members) are all volunteers taking extra time out of their day to hear your point of view. There will be no decisions made tonight. This commission’s decisions are frankly only to fund or not. They have no say so over content of an event. If you all are here to say you heard inappropriate language, they can’t do anything about that. If they did for that reason, the next festival to come under fire is Shaping Clay Jubilee. Because it expresses a viewpoint as well. You must think about that. What’s fair for the goose is fair for the gander. They can’t base a decision based on language, they just can’t.”
Pastor Davidson was the group’s first speaker. He passed out a list of things they would like to see the commission act upon.
“We request, you the Manchester Tourism Commission, make a decision based on the following points. Foul Language, anything vulgar, Signs or advertisements of cuss words, remove signs or advertisements that use MMF, take the drinking off the streets, remove the festival from downtown,” he said.
The group’s second speaker was Eugene Strickland, a non-profit businessman from the Oneida area.
“I come here as a new person to the area, and I have a non-profit business. I come from the Bullskin area. This is a few things told to me from people in that area on why they don’t come here. It’s vulgar, it’s distasteful, teaches the wrong ways to act and wrong things to do. We want to have hope for everyone in this area. I want to feel good coming in town. The fighting and drinking on the streets have turned me away,” he said.
Pastor Wes Fugate told the commission he wanted them to act upon the points listed by Davidson.
“If you all tell us you can’t do the things, we asked we will go home right now,” he said.
Attorney Madden said it was a constitutional issue.
“I can tell you right now, constitutionally as counsel to the tourism commission, no matter what their personal, moral or religious beliefs are, if they take a step to ward excluding or limit or excluding speech for any reason, they have to do it for all reasons,” he said. “The next thing that will happen is the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) will sue the Manchester Tourism Commission and city of Manchester for conduct contrary to the constitution.”
Fugate asked, “Do the same thing for everybody.”
“They could be people for their own reasons, there are people that are atheists,” Madden told Fugate. “They could be offended by Shaping Clay. If we try to limit vulgar talk, they could limit clean talk, don’t ever doubt it, separation of church and state.”
Madden further said, “Your only recourse is to try to create an ordinance through the city or county that would address this, but it would be followed with a lawsuit.”
City attorney Jenna Corum-Jackson was also in attendance at the meeting.
“If you propose an ordinance like Mr. Madden mentioned,” she said. “To the city to limit language, it will be a violation of the constitution and freedom of speech.”
Tourism Commission chairwoman Alma Faye Gregory closed the meeting.
“We appreciate you all coming,” she said. “Like with all events improvements can always be made. I want you to understand that. I can assure you that your concerns will be taken into consideration. We will be working closely with the music festival and the committee that Mayor Garrison has formed. That doesn’t say we are demanding it will be changed, but we will be working with them.”
