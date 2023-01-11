Rena Hubbard, age 84 departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, February 1, 1938 in Perry County, Kentucky to Melvin and Eva (Roberts) Shepherd. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Wanda Smith and husband Melvin, Lucy McDaniel and husband Earl, Judy Smallwood and husband Ronnie, Peggy Sams and husband Hansford, Emily Gallaher and husband Erek, Douglas Hubbard and wife Becky; these grandchildren: Amy Smallwood, Tiffany Hubbard, Emily Davidson, Paul Douglas Smith, Trevor Sams, Aiden Hubbard, Noah Hubbard, Jordan Gallaher, John Gallaher, and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Noah Shepherd, Martha Penn, Alverna Bowling, Travis Saylor, Edward Shepherd and Darrell Franklin Shepherd; and the following half brothers and sisters: Rutherford Bowling, Marcella Duff, Carol Sue Brickles (Susie), Paul Shepherd, Melvin Dewayne Shepherd, Christine Adams, Inetta Morris, and Nadine Cornett and sister-in-law: Anna Lois Hubbard.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Melvin and Eva Shepherd; her husband: Ray Hubbard; her son: Paul Ray Hubbard; her brother: Harlan Shepherd; her sister: Lela Gray; her half-brother: Donnie Shepherd and her half-sister: Wilma Cornett.
Funeral Services for Rena Hubbard will be conducted on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2 PM at the Hopewell Baptist Church. Rev. A. J. Bowling and Rev. Ronnie Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Smith Cemetery in the Lockards Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel and Thursday after 12 PM at the Hopewell Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.