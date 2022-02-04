Good news and bad news came out of Monday night’s Clay County Board of Education meeting.
On the bright side, the board is seeking an architect and construction manager for renovation of the athletic complex at Tiger Stadium.
According to superintendent William Sexton, the cost of the renovation will be around $2 million and will be funded through the COVID-19 economic relief fund (CARES).
The renovation will include new heating and air system, expansion of the locker room and the creation of a track/field locker room.
Tiger coach Mike Sizemore said it’s an exciting time for Tiger football.
“Not many programs get to experience a new turf field, new lights, new stadium and now a renovation of our complex,” he said. “The Tiger football program cannot thank the Board of Education enough for the investment they’re making in our athletic program.”
Now for the bad news, the new bleachers at Tiger Stadium may not be removed before the start of the 2022 season.
The company that won the bid to install the new bleachers says the manufacturer is having issues with obtaining aluminum.
The superintendent said they are working with the company to see what can be done to remedy the situation.
“Obviously we are going to do everything within our power to have them installed before the season starts,” Sexton said. “But like many things right now in our world, the company is having a tremendous time locating what they need to do the job. We are seeing things like this (a shortage) more and more often.”
