LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie's primary opponent is calling attention to the GOP congressman's display of a Confederate battle flag at his Kentucky home when it was under construction 14 years ago.
Massie previously criticized his opponent, attorney Todd McMurtry, for reportedly posting racist tweets in the past. In an interview with local radio station WVXU on Monday, McMurtry responded to a question about the tweets by mentioning Massie's flag.
"I have personally seen photographs of Congressman Massie flying the Confederate flag over his Kentucky home, so him attacking me as a racist is pretty ironic," McMurtry said.
Massie started documenting the construction of his home in Garrison, about 104 miles northeast of Lexington, in 2003 through a blog titled "Building a timberframe home from scratch."
In posts from July, August, September and October of 2006, Massie posted photos of the house without an exterior covering in its early stages. Each photo, taken from outside of the house, features a Confederate battle flag hanging downward from a wooden frame next to a modern-day American flag, also hanging downward.
Additionally, one photo from July 2006 shows a second Confederate flag hanging by the opposite side of the house.
Massie's staff did not respond to several phone calls and emails seeking comment on whether the flag is still displayed in the home and why the congressman put up the flag.
For many Americans, the Confederate flag represents racism, as the group consisted of southern slave-owning states. The flag has been displayed today by those who want to express southern pride and white supremacists alike, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which classifies the flag as a hate symbol.
McMurtry was not the only candidate in the race for Kentucky's Fourth Congressional District to condemn Massie. Shannon Fabert, a business consultant who is vying for the Democratic nomination, asked Massie on Twitter if he has "removed this symbol of hatred yet."
"I expect you have not given your NO vote on the anti lynching bill, as well as your racially motivated comments on the protesters," Fabert wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "The 4th deserves a leader who will be on the right side of history."
And Alexandra Owensby, a nurse practitioner who is also vying for the Democratic nomination in the race, said the Confederate battle flag "doesn't surprise me about Massie."
"We’ve said all along that he’s an extremist and he continues to prove it," Owensby said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "After Massie went after McMurtry for his racist tweets, we pointed out the time Massie tweeted out that his AR-15’s were 'refugee insurance.' What we need now is a voice for all people in Kentucky’s 4th district, regardless of their skin color.”
The comments on the Confederate battle flag in Massie's home come as demonstrations have taken place across the United States demanding justice for those killed by police officers.
In response to these protests, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that the statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy and a Kentucky native, should be removed from the Rotunda of the state Capitol building in Frankfort.
"I believe the Jefferson Davis statue is a symbol that divides us, and even if there are those that think it's a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historic context," Beshear said at the time during a press briefing.
